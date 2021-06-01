ARTICLE

UK: Legally Brief: The Small Print In Commercial Contracts: What To Look Out For

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our latest episode of Legally brief focuses on the small print in commercial contracts. Olivia Jenkins, Neerali Madhvani and Matt Whelan look at how contract terms are interpreted in the event of a dispute and what to look out for in the detail of contracts, before contract terms are agreed.

self Trowers · Legally brief: The small print in commercial contracts: what to look out for

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.