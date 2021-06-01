UK:
Legally Brief: The Small Print In Commercial Contracts: What To Look Out For
01 June 2021
Trowers & Hamlins
Our latest episode of Legally brief focuses on the small print
in commercial contracts. Olivia Jenkins, Neerali Madhvani and Matt
Whelan look at how contract terms are interpreted in the event of a
dispute and what to look out for in the detail of contracts, before
contract terms are agreed.
Trowers · Legally brief: The small print in commercial
contracts: what to look out for
