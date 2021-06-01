In this episode of Legally brief Olivia Jenkins and Neerali Madhvani discuss pre-litigation steps. The pair provide useful guidance on stages that are ordinarily completed by parties before court proceedings are started in commercial civil disputes.

Trowers · Legally brief: Contemplating pursuing or defending a commercial dispute: what to do now?

