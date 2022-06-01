Milbank LLP Global Project, Energy & Infrastructure partner John Dewar's recent Lexis PSL article provides a current snapshot of the project financing of renewable energy and clean power worldwide.

Mr. Dewar's article is supported by additional content that offers a detailed review of crucial renewable energy sectors, such as geothermal power generation, onshore/offshore wind, solar, hydropower, biomass/biofuel, and tidal and wave energy. The Lexis PSL guide also provides contextual background and addresses legal and regulatory issues pertinent to renewable energy and clean power; government and private participants in each renewable energy sector; frameworks for developing, financing and operating renewable energy; government incentives; utility-scale renewable projects; distributed generation; energy storage; foreign investment; and drivers of change in the renewable energy markets and anticipated legislative proposals.

Mr. Dewar is a renowned global energy and infrastructure lawyer with a reputation for advising on innovative, "market-first" transactions around the world.

Read Mr. Dewar's overview of the project financing of renewable energy projects.

Additional Lexis PSL content provides overviews of geothermal power generation; onshore wind; offshore wind; solar; hydropower; biomass/biofuel; and tidal and wave energy.

