UK: Webinar: UK Construction Law Update: What Happened In 2021? What Can We Expect In 2022?

Please join our panel of Charles Russell Speechlys construction law experts for a UK construction law update. 2021 has been another interesting and challenging year, with lots of changes and plenty to keep up with as we head into 2022.

Chaired by partner Rupa Lakha, the panel will cover a number of key construction law topics to ensure you stay in the loop:

Associate Sara Cunningham will provide a case law update for 2021, including a number of interesting cases on liquidated damages.





will provide a case law update for 2021, including a number of interesting cases on liquidated damages. Partner Michael O'Connor will provide a statutory law update, covering the Building Safe Bill (due to become law in 2022) and other Grenfell related developments.





will provide a statutory law update, covering the Building Safe Bill (due to become law in 2022) and other Grenfell related developments. Partner Andrew Keeley will address the current construction labour shortages and material inflation – what is going on?

At the end of the webinar, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions of all the panellists on any of the topics covered.

