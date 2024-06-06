BYD Expands Into The Bus Sector

BYD is a relatively young company in the auto industry. The parent business was only founded in 1995, and BYD Auto in 2003 - just before Tesla, however, they remain largely unknown in the UK. I suspect that that is all set to change in the coming years.

Globally, BYD is a powerhouse. They hold the largest market share for nickel-cadmium batteries, handset Li-ion batteries, cell-phone chargers and keypads worldwide. As for their auto business, according to The Motley Fool they were globally the largest producer of EVs in 2022, producing nearly 1.9 million EVs. For comparison, Tesla produced "merely" 1.3 million that year, and both out produced the other vehicle powerhouses such as Volkswagen, GM and Stellantis.

BYD now have their eyes set on the UK market and have launched a range of EVs over here, including the Dolphin and the Seal. Great names in my opinion! However, I was intrigued to see from the the article below that they are also now competing for the electric bus market in London, with their BD11 bus now being announced - a double decker bus that aims to replace the soon-to-be-discontinued Boris bus. However, BD11 is perhaps a name that is not quite as catchy as their car offerings!

Interesting times ahead as the EV market grows, both for cars and buses, and for other vehicles such as motorcycles and industrial vehicles. Will BYD become mainstream over here?

Specifically designed for London, the BD11 will commence operations in the UK shortly, with plans for a provincial model to follow soon after. It becomes the latest vehicle to feature BYD's Blade Battery, with a claimed market-leading battery capacity of up to 532kWh. www.just-auto.com/...

