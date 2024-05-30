Fast Charging Trains

This article from RailUK caught my eye recently. Great Western Railway in the UK have been testing a fast charging technology for one of their battery trains on the Greenford branch line in west London. These trains have the potential to operate on branch lines where diesel-only trains operate - without the costly requirement to electrify those lines.

The technology being tested provides a mere 3.5 minute recharge cycle, but at 2000kW. This being eight times more powerful than Tesla's Supercharger, it is an impressive piece of kit!

Alternatives to diesel in the rail sector are an important cog in the rail industry's target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and if these forms of charging can be proven to be reliable, they may well become more widely used.

