An alarming number of motorists have been accused of speeding in Greater Manchester over the past year. According to recent reports, more than 30,000 drivers have found themselves facing accusations of exceeding the speed limit in the busy streets of Manchester.

As Manchester continues to grow and evolve, so does the intensity of its traffic, making it crucial for drivers to adhere to speed limits for the safety of themselves and others. The potential for accidents, injuries, and even fatalities becomes significantly higher when speed limits are ignored. New 'ultra cameras' are being installed as part of efforts to eliminate all road fatalities and serious injuries in Greater Manchester. These efforts aim to not only penalise those who break the law but also serve as a deterrent for others.

What do I need to know about these new cameras?

More than 100 speed cameras around Greater Manchester have already been upgraded. The VECTOR-SR cameras, like older cameras, are painted yellow and operate 24 hours a day, but they are much more advanced. The new cameras use infra-red light, which allows them to capture images and videos without the need for a flash, even at night or in poor weather conditions. As such, drivers won't be aware that they've been snapped by the cameras straight away. They're also smaller, making them trickier to spot on the move.

According to the Manchester Evening News, figures reveal more than £3 million of fines were issued to motorists in Greater Manchester last year. But, the new cameras bring the potential for even greater consequences as, once speeding is detected, they can also show whether a driver is using their phone behind the wheel or not wearing a seatbelt. Greater Manchester Police would then be able to prosecute the driver for multiple offences.

No lines on the road!

The new cameras do not require painted lines on the road and are able to capture vehicles on both sides of the road. Once the cameras detect speeding, they are able to identify speeding vehicles and their owners quickly, as it has built-in Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) tech.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.