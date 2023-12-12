Operation Wolverine, established in 2007, is a focused policing operation by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), specifically targeting drivers operating without insurance. This long-standing initiative has been crucial in enhancing road safety and compliance with vehicle insurance and licensing laws. In July 2023, GMP marked a significant milestone, seizing over 1,000 vehicles, nearly half of which were directly due to Operation Wolverine efforts. This initiative employs technologies like Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and mobile applications to efficiently identify uninsured vehicles or those driven without the correct licence.

The Consequences of Non-Compliance

The impact of Operation Wolverine extends beyond just the removal of uninsured vehicles from the roads. It also serves as a reminder of the serious consequences facing drivers who flout insurance regulations. These consequences can range from fines and penalty points on your licence to potential disqualification from driving. This is where our expert legal team can assist.

Legal Assistance and Support

If you have been impacted by Operation Wolverine, facing these potential consequences without legal guidance can be daunting. Our team of experienced legal professionals is ready to offer you the support and advice you need. Whether you were driving a company vehicle as part of your employment or you genuinely believed you were insured due to misleading information, there may be defences or special reasons available to prevent your licence from being endorsed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.