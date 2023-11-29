In recent years, the implementation of anti-braking speed cameras has sparked heated debates among motorists, policymakers, and safety advocates. These high-tech devices are designed to catch drivers who intentionally brake to manipulate their speed when approaching a camera zone. While the intention behind these cameras is to enhance road safety, they have become a source of controversy.

What is the technology behind anti-braking speed cameras?

Proponents argue that anti-braking speed cameras address a significant loophole in traditional speed camera systems. By penalising drivers who abruptly slow down just before reaching a camera, these devices aim to promote consistent and safe driving behaviour. Advocates claim that this helps maintain a smoother traffic flow and reduces the risk of accidents caused by sudden speed changes.

The cameras work by positioning a mobile radar device away from the fixed camera to identify cars that slow down just before the speed camera and then accelerate away when they think they are a safe distance away from it.

Coming to a road near you?

Successful trials in Spain could soon see these cameras being installed in the UK, catching more speeding motorists.

As the debate continues, jurisdictions around the world are grappling with the decision of whether to adopt or reconsider the use of anti-braking speed cameras. Striking the right balance between promoting road safety and addressing concerns about fairness and privacy remains a complex challenge for policymakers. The future of these controversial devices will likely depend on ongoing advancements in technology, public opinion, and efforts to refine their accuracy and reliability.

If you've received a notice of intended prosecution with a requirement to provide driver details, it's important to always seek specialist advice before responding. There are a number of alternative options available to the police including speed awareness courses, and National Motorway Awareness Courses which are an alternative to prosecution but are not always routinely offered to motorists.

