Continuing the theme of zero or low carbon emissions in the locomotive sector, I look forward to reading more about a battery powered shunting locomotive launched in the UK by Positive Traction. This locomotive - the 08e - is a converted 08 locomotive and is hoped to be able to offer a 50% increase in traction power compared to its predecessor due to the high efficiency of electrical motors. It should also offer a reduced maintenance burden as electric motors need less extensive servicing than diesel engines. See more here: https://www.positivetraction.co.uk/08-e-prototype
Alistair Gregory, Director of Positive Traction said: "Class 08 shunting locomotives have been the workhorses of ports, distribution centres and depots across Britain's railway for over 60 years. As the UK moves towards Net Zero, diesel engines are increasingly unacceptable. To address this challenge, Positive Traction has developed the 08e, a cost-effective battery powered alternative for environmentally friendly facility operations.
