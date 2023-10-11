Last month, Angel Trains donated a hydrogen electrolyser to the University of St Andrews. This is part of an ongoing partnership between Angel Trains, the University of St Andrews and other industry partners with the aim to develop a green hydrogen train using a fuel cell powertrain. Such trains effectively provide a zero emission transport solution.
The continuing investment in this important part of the hydrogen sector is great to see.
"To ramp-up the deployment of zero emission technologies, it is imperative that we collaborate with commercial organisations who are making decisions about long-term assets. I'd like to commend Angel Trains for actively engaging with us in our efforts towards achieving a more sustainable rail sector".
