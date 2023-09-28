Exciting to see Wales increase the opportunities available for its STEM students, with two new Degree Apprenticeship Railway Engineering courses being offered by University of South Wales and Coleg y Cymoedd. The courses will focus on civil engineering and rail track development or electro-mechanical systems and electronics.

Hoping to see a plethora of new innovations in the engineering sector coming from these future graduates!

#patents #innovation #transport #rail

Starting in January 2024, then annually from September next year, students on the two Degree Apprenticeship Railway Engineering courses will focus on either civil engineering and rail track development , such as permanent way infrastructure; or electro-mechanical systems and electronics, supporting electrification and rolling stock maintenance. Studying part of the course at Coleg Y Cymoedd and then the rest at USW, the successful students will gain a Bachelor of Sciences degree. railuk.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.