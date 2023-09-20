In a recent partnership announcement, Tended, a company focused on creating innovative solutions for worker safety, has teamed up with KeolisAmey Docklands to integrate their geofencing technology into the Docklands Light Railway's (DLR) trackside operations. This collaboration aims to provide an additional layer of protection for workers operating in close proximity to moving trains.

Geofencing technologies create virtual boundaries or "geofences" around specific areas, allowing a worker to concentrate on the task in hand, rather than being distracted by ensuring they maintain positional awareness. The non-safe working zones can be fixed or updated in real-time. The technology can trigger alerts or actions when a person enters or exits a designated non-safe working zone.

In the case of workers on the DLR in London, this geofencing technology will serve as a crucial tool for preventing accidents on the line, helping to ensure a safe work environment while the trains remain operational.

Leo Scott Smith, CEO and Founder of Tended, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting the potential of his company's technology to transform safety protocols and save lives.

This collaboration serves as a testament to the power of technology in enhancing safety measures and preventing accidents. The ability to receive real-time alerts and notifications when entering potentially hazardous areas can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

As a patent attorney, it is good to see that Tended has filed patent applications for various aspects of their invention. Safety equipment such as geofencing equipment is one of the many innovative solutions we see that prioritises worker safety without compromising productivity. By embracing technologies like geofencing, companies can create safer work environments and prevent tragic incidents.

