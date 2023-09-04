UK:
Mileage Rates - September 2023
04 September 2023
UHY Hacker Young LLP
The rates last changed on 1 June 2023. The rates for petrol are
unchanged, but diesel has reduced and LPG cars over 1,400cc have
increased.
Read further about this development in our factsheet, linked
below.
Mileage rates - September 2023
