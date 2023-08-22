Mercedes-Benz issued a statement yesterday (17 August) reporting that the number of counterfeit products the business removed from online marketplaces and social media platforms increased by over 23% in 2022 to over 155,000 cases. The manufacturer also reported that over 1.6 million counterfeit products were seized in over 620 customs and law enforcement raids in the same year.

The report highlights a key concern for car manufacturers - counterfeit parts are usually of poor quality and do not meet minimum legal safety requirements, thereby putting customers at risk.

Renata Jungo Brüngger, a Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Integrity, Governance & Sustainability, is quoted as follows:

"Organised gangs of counterfeiters usually have their low-quality and often dangerous goods produced under inhumane conditions without regard for human rights, environmental standards and occupational health and safety. We are taking massive action against this. This is because they harm not only consumers, but also local workers and society as a whole. Counterfeiters are very active and are constantly expanding their portfolio."

To tackle the issue of anonymity and decentralisation online, Mercedes is expanding its operational measures against counterfeiters under three umbrellas - detecting, attacking and preventing. The business has also offered some guidance as to how consumers can sport counterfeit Mercedes branded car parts.

"The trade in counterfeit products via online platforms and social media has also increased sharply in the last year" - Florian Adt, COO & General Counsel at Mercedes-Benz Intellectual Property GmbH & Co. KG media.mercedes-benz.com/...

