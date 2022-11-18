Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is working with the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in a new investment opportunity for innovative companies in the railway construction sector. They will be investing up to £7.44 million in innovation projects.

Interested parties should apply now for a share of up to £575,000 for their feasibility studies on projects to propose, deliver and demonstrate Innovation in Railway Construction. This will be a 2 phase competition, and phase 1 opened on 21st October 2022. It will close on 14th December at 11:00 am according to the description provided by the GOV.UK Innovation Funding Service website below.

To be eligible, your project must:

- have a total grant funding request of up to £25,000,

- have total project costs of up to £40,000,

- start by 1 May 2023

- end by 31 July 2023

- last up to 3 months

- carry out all of its project work in the UK

- intend to exploit the results from or in the UK.

Furthermore, the lead organisation must be a UK registered business, academic institution, research and technology organisation (RTO), charity, not for profit or public sector organisation.

More details can be found on the website below.

We wish all entrants to this competition good luck!

