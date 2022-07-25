UK:
Arrival The Latest EV Manufacturer To Face Financial Constraints
25 July 2022
Marks & Clerk
Arrival has announced 800 jobs are at risk while it seeks to
avoid exhausting its cash reserves.
As with many development-rich engineering businesses, the
UK-based developer of electric vehicles has faced unforeseen issues
in bringing its products to market, including supply chain
problems, the long term effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and
macroeconomic factors such as rising inflation.
They are not alone, with other EV manufacturers, even the
well-established Tesla, reporting similar problems. Even when the
product is technically sound, business factors can present
obstacles to getting that product to market.
So long as this immediate storm can be weathered, it seems that
the future of the EV market is promising, with more demand being
logged for new vehicles as fleet owners start to transition over
from IC powered drive trains.
