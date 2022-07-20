On 9 June 2022 the Department for Transport (DfT) published a consultation on the primary legislative changes to implement the rail reforms outlined in the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail (Plan for Rail). The consultation covers the core functions of Great British Railways (GBR), the new governance framework and the reform of wider industry structures. Responses on the consultation are requested by 4 August 2022.

LEGISLATIVE REFORMS

To implement the Plan for Rail the consultation outlines the key legislative reforms to:

establish GBR and provide it with the powers necessary to perform its envisaged functions;

facilitate the introduction of the passenger services contracts; and

enable wider rail industry reforms including the creation of an open access Rail Data Marketplace and the implementation of a new National Rail Accessibility Strategy.

Great British Railways

GBR will bring together activities from several existing organisations, including Network Rail, the DfT and the Rail Delivery Group. The aim of combining all these functions and having one body responsible for a larger scope of the operational management across the rail system is to enable GBR to act as a new guiding mind for the rail sector.