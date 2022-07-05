UK:
Smart Rails Are Coming
05 July 2022
Marks & Clerk
When at RailLive last month, I noticed a clear trend in the rail
industry to develop and improve the amount of information being
gathered from our railways. Information is king when it comes to
pre-empting problems. In the following short article from The
Engineer, some of the benefits are discussed from the eyes of
Hitachi Rail.
We look forward to continuing to assist companies and
entrepreneurs in this sector in protecting their developments.
#innovation #sensors #IOT #rail #RailLive #TheEngineer
#HitachiRail
Great Western Railway's high-speed trains will be boosted
with the installation of Hitachi Rail's 'Perpetuum
Onboard' wireless technology to monitor wheels and
bogies.
www.theengineer.co.uk/...
