On 26 January 2022, the Law Commission of England & Wales and the Scottish Law Commission published the final report in their joint, three-year investigation into the measures necessary to reform all laws to enable the safe use of automated vehicles on British roads.

When automated vehicles are on our roads, claims handlers will need to understand how best to deal with any motor claims arising. Our unique triage aide provides insurers with the insight to determine whether claims should be handled under the automated driving legislation or conventional road traffic legislation.

This aide outlines the relevant questions claims handlers should consider upon first notification of loss and at subsequent stages of the claims handling process, as well as explaining the legal consequences. Submit your details below to receive the triaging aide.

