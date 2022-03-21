THE LAW COMMISSIONS' JOINT REPORT EXPLAINED

On 26 January, the Law Commission of England & Wales and the Scottish Law Commission published the final report in their joint, three-year investigation into the measures necessary to reform all aspects of vehicle safety and general road traffic laws (including motor insurance) in order to enable the safe use of automated vehicles on UK roads.

Our Automated Vehicles vlog series will explain the report's recommendations in more detail, breaking the proposals into several key themes. The initial vlog introduces the final report and provides a structure for the topics that we will cover in future episodes, all of which will be available on BLM Player from week commencing 21st March.

