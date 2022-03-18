If you have been involved in a cycling accident, you may experience shock and disorientation at the scene. Depending on the extent of the collision, there may be other persons and/or vehicles involved. It's important to take care of your own safety first. If you are able to, then try to move away from the road and out of the path of others. Sit down, focus on your breathing and take time to process what has happened.

If an ambulance has been called to the scene of the accident then you will be transported immediately to hospital. If there is no ambulance then seek medical attention at the earliest available time, whether this is from your GP surgery or a local hospital. If you have sustained a fracture or hit your head as a result of the collision, it is likely that you will require x-rays, an MRI or CT scan. Try to provide medical staff with as much information about your injuries as possible so that you are triaged appropriately and receive the best possible treatment.

Always ensure that the police are called to the scene of the accident. If you are physically injured and unable to do this yourself, ask a witness or member of the public to assist or even the Defendant themselves. The police will attend and take a statement from you as well as the other party, and witnesses. Ensure that you report any injuries you have sustained.

Take photographs of the bicycle and retain the bike itself if you intend on pursuing a personal injury claim. If your bicycle is damaged take it to a repair shop where they will then determine the extent of the damage and advise on whether it can be repaired or not. Ask for a written quote. Retain all evidence including clothing or possessions as it may need to be inspected by your solicitor or relied upon as part of your personal injury claim.

If your accident has involved a pothole, then take photos of the length, depth and width. Attempt to take photographs near landmarks or road signs so that a pothole can be easily identified.

Obtain details of the driver and any witnesses, including a full name, contact telephone number, address and vehicle registration plate as well as details of their insurer. Avoid getting into a discussion about who is at fault, and do not accept any form of money from a driver. This could impact a personal injury claim if you later decide to pursue one.

Make contact with your insurance company to report the accident and provide them with details of the parties involved as well as your injuries.

Seek legal advice from a solicitor specialising in cycling claims who has good knowledge of road accidents and who can advise you on how to pursue a personal injury claim against an insurer.

