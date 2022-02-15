On 1 February we posted our short summary of the latest recommendations on automated driving via a link at the end of this update. We're now working on releasing a series of short vlogs covering particular aspects of the new legal regime set out by the Law Commission (including: pre-market regulation, type approval, access to vehicle data and both civil liability and criminal offences).

The Commission itself has just issued an email to stakeholders asking for views on holding "a more general gathering in mid-March (virtual and/or in-person) to mark the end of the project ... in conjunction with colleagues at the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and broader DfT teams working in automated vehicle policy."

Given that it has been nearly a year since the Commission's final consultation on automated vehicles closed, it seems to us that such an event – to be held during the week of 14 March and likely to be in hybrid format - is both timely and worthwhile. We have already responded to that effect and should you be interested in doing the same by Thursday 17 February please click through to the Law Commission's online survey here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.