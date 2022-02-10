UK:
Fraunhofer: Battery Tech The Way Forward For Road Transport, Not Hydrogen
10 February 2022
Marks & Clerk
Nature Electronics reports that the Fraunhofer Institute
concludes that hydrogen technology has little part to play in
transforming road transport into a more sustainable structure.
While hydrogen fuel-cell solutions will have a part to play in
rail, industrial and shipping settings, the rapid progress in
battery technology has overtaken the roll-out of hydrogen fuel-cell
refuelling infrastructure. Fraunhofer believes that this points to
added focus on battery technology, including building a high-power
recharging infrastructure for long haul truck operations.
Hydrogen will play a vital role in industry, shipping and
synthetic aviation fuels. But for road transport, we cannot, I
believe, wait for hydrogen technology to catch up, and our focus
now should be on battery electric vehicles in both passenger and
freight transport
