Nature Electronics reports that the Fraunhofer Institute concludes that hydrogen technology has little part to play in transforming road transport into a more sustainable structure. While hydrogen fuel-cell solutions will have a part to play in rail, industrial and shipping settings, the rapid progress in battery technology has overtaken the roll-out of hydrogen fuel-cell refuelling infrastructure. Fraunhofer believes that this points to added focus on battery technology, including building a high-power recharging infrastructure for long haul truck operations.

Hydrogen will play a vital role in industry, shipping and synthetic aviation fuels. But for road transport, we cannot, I believe, wait for hydrogen technology to catch up, and our focus now should be on battery electric vehicles in both passenger and freight transport

https://www.rechargenews.com/energy-transition/-hydrogen-

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.