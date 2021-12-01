Claims figures for e-scooter collisions are trickling in, but the grey area surrounding the categorisation of this vehicle could open the gates to potential fraud.

Alistair Kinley has spoken to Insurance Times about why this might be and said, "e-scooters simply weren't part of the mix of road users when the rules of the OIC service and the Small Claims Portal were being developed...for this reason, they aren't among the defined categories of VRUs whose claims, for policy reasons, are excluded from the SCP and OICc [portal]..."

