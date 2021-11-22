ARTICLE

The government seems to have good intentions to reform motor insurance law to cut away some recent expansions to its scope, but its inaction suggests actually doing anything about it is a long way off.

Writing for Insurance Day, Director of Policy & Government Affairs, Alistair Kinley, said: "Although ministers say this area is a priority for them, the reality is it does not seem sufficiently serious for them to have devoted any government time to passing the necessary legislation. It was missing from the Queen's speech earlier in the year and the minister for roads very recently confirmed there are no plans for government legislation on the matter in the present parliamentary session..."

