According to the Department for Transport, Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) technology could legally be defined as self-driving if:

they receive GB type approval; and

there is no evidence to challenge the vehicle's ability to self-drive.

ALKS is designed for a slow traffic motorway. ALKS allows a vehicle to drive itself in a single lane while also being able to return control to the driver quickly and safely. Owners of cars fitted with ALKS will be legally allowed to use the self-steering feature on motorways at speeds of up to 37mph.

The government's update can be found here.

For the full consultation on The Highway Code rules please see the link: Rules on safe use of automated vehicles on GB roads

