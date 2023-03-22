The Government views "Freeports" as playing a crucial part in driving the UK economy post-COVID-19.

What are the objectives for Freeports?

The Freeport model has three key objectives;

acting as national hubs for global trade and investment; creating hotbeds of innovation; and, promoting regeneration.

Where are the Freeport sites?

There are currently eight Freeport sites across the country;

East Midlands Airport;

Felixstowe & Harwich;

Humber;

Liverpool;

Plymouth;

Solent;

Thames; and

Teeside.

What are the advantages of investing in Freeport sites?

To encourage investment and growth in these areas, a number of tax incentives have been introduced, including relief from SDLT.

Relief from SDLT is available for acquisitions of land or buildings in a designated Freeport tax site if the land or buildings will be used in a qualifying way. The relief can be claimed for acquisitions made between the date that the Freeport is designated and 30 September 2026.

The relief is available where the purchaser intends to use the land or buildings in a qualifying way. A qualifying way is:

in a commercial trade or profession

for development or redevelopment for resale

for commercial letting of the land or buildings - as long as they are not used as residential property

The relief is not available where the land or buildings were or are:

purchased inside a Freeport tax site before it was designated or after 30 September 2026

to be used as residential property

to be developed or redeveloped to become residential property

to be held as stock of a business to be resold without having been developed or redeveloped

Full relief from SDLT can be claimed on the total purchase price where at least 90% of the purchase price is for qualifying land or buildings.

Where less than 90% of the purchase price relates to qualifying land or buildings, the relief reflects the percentage of the land or buildings which qualify. No relief is available if less than 10% of the total purchase price is for qualifying land or buildings.

