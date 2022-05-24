To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A new 2% surcharge for stamp duty land tax (SDLT) was introduced
on 1 April 2021 for buyers of residential property in England and
Northern Ireland where the purchaser, or one of the purchasers, is
not UK resident. As a result, international investors in UK
property are now likely to be taxed more heavily than their UK
resident counterparts.
