ARTICLE

A new 2% surcharge for stamp duty land tax (SDLT) was introduced on 1 April 2021 for buyers of residential property in England and Northern Ireland where the purchaser, or one of the purchasers, is not UK resident. As a result, international investors in UK property are now likely to be taxed more heavily than their UK resident counterparts.

