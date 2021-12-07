As we approach the festive period, there are some important updates that you should be aware of ahead of the new year. As always, we are here to help if you need it. Just get in touch on the contact details below. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Capital gains tax self-assessment deadline extended

From 6 April 2020, Capital Gains Tax must be reported and paid for the sale of UK residential property within 30 days of completion. Read full article SDLT: Excess land debate - Woodland is residential

HMRC's guidance classifies forests as non-residential land. We take a look at a recent dispute in our article below. Read full article SDLT: HMRC challenging reliefs

HMRC are seeing win after win in the courts when challenging the application of Multiple Dwellings Relief ("MDR") claims. The recent decisions have highlighted the extent to which HMRC is actively enquiring into relief claims and the characteristics that must be present. Read full article VAT: MTD mandatory from March 2022

Under Making Tax Digital (MTD), businesses must keep digital records and use third-party software to submit tax returns to HMRC. Businesses with taxable income over the VAT registration threshold, currently £85,000, should be reporting their returns under this method. Read full article

Navigating around the different taxes can be a difficult task.

