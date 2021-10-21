UK:
Property Taxation 2021-22
21 October 2021
Berg Kaprow Lewis
Geraint Jones, private client tax partner at BKL, is a co-author
of Tolley's Property Taxation 2021-22, published
in October 2021 by LexisNexis. It covers proposed taxes on property
and how these taxes can interact, as well as promising
authoritative answers to property tax queries. Geraint wrote a
chapter covering overseas investors.
Tolley's Property Taxation 2021-22 is available to buy on the LexisNexis
website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
