26 June 2024

Gatehouse Chambers Brew: Professional Negligence – In Case You Missed It! (Video)

Dr Robert Whittock and Priya Gopal, joined by James Hall discuss the most significant decisions for professional liability over the last six months or so and the key takeaway points for practitioners, including:
  1. Canada Square v Potter
  2. Miller v Irwin Mitchell
  3. Morris v Williams & Co Solicitors
  4. Niprose Investments Ltd v Vincents Solicitors

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

Download a copy of Dr Robert Whittock's slides here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

