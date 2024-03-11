self

Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, solicitor Emma Farrington talks to Alicia Johns, a legal executive, about the changes in clinical negligence in connection with recoverable costs. The changes hope to speed up the process and to ensure the correct procedure is followed. Emma and Alicia discuss the potential pitfalls of these changes along with the positives. Lanyon Bowdler will continue to help those affected by medical negligence seek justice.

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcas