POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK

Damages Of At Least US$1.6 Million Awarded By The US District Court In The 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' Litigation Herbert Smith Freehills In May 2023 we reported on the IP infringement decision of the Californian District Court, in relation to the dispute between the creators of the Bored Aped Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token (NFT) collection...

Recent Court Update Insights Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP It's important for all businesses to be aware of outcomes from workplace risk and regulation cases, as they may be able to take away some key learnings for their own organisations.

Court Provides Guidance On Role Of Solicitors Overseeing Disclosure Process Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong In IBM United Kingdom Ltd v LzLabs GmbH & Ors [2023] EWHC 2142 (TCC) the Court emphasised that variations to an extended disclosure order will only be permitted under paragraph 18 of Practice Direction 57AD...

English High Court Dismisses Russia's Jurisdictional Challenge On Basis Of State Immunity In Yukos Case Herbert Smith Freehills On 1 November 2023, in Hulley v Russian Federation [2023] EWHC 2704 (Comm), Mrs Justice Cockerill in the English High Court (the Court) dismissed a jurisdictional challenge brought by the Russian Federation.

Limitation Clause Excluded A Party's Liability For Loss Of Profit Macfarlanes The court found that the exclusion was not subject to the Unfair Contract Terms Act and did not exclude only indirect loss.