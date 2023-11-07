Sarah Henwood, CEO at Thomson Snell & Passmore was interviewed for the Purposeful Strategist podcast.

The podcast host Belden Menkus introduces the episode below.

As the oldest law firm in operation in the world, they pride themselves on taking a pragmatic approach. Their legal advisers provide a comprehensive range of services to both businesses and individuals across a wide range of practice areas including corporate, dispute resolution, commercial property, employment, family, residential conveyancing, estate planning, wills, probate, Court of Protection, clinical negligence and personal injury.

Sarah has over 30 years business experience specialising in the professional services sector. She has the unique combination of having worked for UK, US and Australian law firms in the markets of London, the US and Asia. She also has significant commercial experience including holding Board level positions of PLCs and working as CEO of a major royal charity.

As Chief Executive her focus is on top line growth and bottom line performance. This diverse role covers everything from driving business planning to transforming the business to be as efficient and effective as possible. Sarah has a particular focus on understanding client needs and making sure excellent client service lies at the heart of everything the firm does. Sarah is as a member of the firm's Management Board and Senior Management Team.

In addition to her CEO role Sarah is a Director of Law South and Governor of North Kent College.

Listen to the full podcast here.

