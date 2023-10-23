Martyn Griffiths and Priya Gopal discuss the Court's approach to wasted costs orders under s.51 of the Senior Courts Act. They highlight the procedural pitfalls for the unwary, as well as addressing the substantive matters that the Court must be persuaded of to make an order against a party's lawyers. They comment on the overlap with principles in freestanding professional negligence claims and the implications that this has when considering an application.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
