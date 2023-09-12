Sara Ibrahim features in the latest episode of 'Get Legally Speaking', hosted by Hatti Suvari.

Sara and Hatti discuss the basics of professional negligence claims; covering loss, scope and breach of duty, causation and recoverable costs.

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and many other platforms.

