Sara Ibrahim features in the latest episode of 'Get Legally Speaking', hosted by Hatti Suvari.

Sara and Hatti discuss the basics of professional negligence claims; covering loss, scope and breach of duty, causation and recoverable costs.

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and many other platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.