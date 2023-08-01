The Ministry of Justice has published a consultation on a number of discrete issues relating to the new Fixed Recoverable Cost regime.

Summary

With a little over nine weeks until implementation of the new Fixed Recoverable Costs (FRC) regime (previous article below) the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has added an extra – and unexpected - layer of interest for those of us preparing for the new rules by publishing a consultation on a number of discrete issues relating to the new regime. The consultation, which opened on Friday 21 July will close on Friday 8 September 2023.

In detail

The consultation deals with the following specific issues:

whether to fix the costs of costs assessment – this is not covered by the current Rules and the MoJ proposes allowing a fixed sum of £500 where there is a shortened form of assessment in FRC cases. This figure mirrors that proposed by Lord Justice Jackson as long ago as in his July 2017 report on the extension of FRCs 'Review of Civil Litigation Costs: Supplemental Report Fixed Recoverable Costs'.

whether to fix the costs for CPR 8 (costs only) proceedings – as with assessment proceedings, there is currently no provision for fixing the costs of costs only proceedings and the MoJ has proposed allowing sums of either £300 for claimants or £150 for defendants (again, the figures from Jackson's 2017 report), or the sums allowed for interim applications, as set out in the new Rule 46.14.

the recoverability of, on a separate basis, inquest costs and restoration proceedings, and how the CPR should deal with this. Again, to deal with a lacuna in the new Rules, it is proposed that the costs of representation at inquests be recoverable separately from the FRCs applicable to any related civil claim arising from a death. The costs should also be recoverable of applying to restore a company to the register within the new intermediate track.

the recoverability of advocates' preparation costs where cases are settled late (within two working days of the trial) or are vacated by the court. The MoJ's initial view here is that such fees should be recoverable, but only in cases on the new intermediate track.

whether the fixed trial advocacy fees, set out in CPR PD 45, should be further uprated for inflation, and by how much. The MoJ accepts the proposal by Bar groups for a 4% increase to reflect inflation in complexity bands 1-3 of the fast track but is not persuaded by arguments for a 20% increase for band 4 of the fast track, the intermediate track or noise-induced hearing loss claims.

whether to make it explicit in CPR 26.9(10)(b) in respect of clinical negligence claims, that an early admission of liability must be made in the pre-action protocol letter of response. The new |Rules provide that such claims could only be admitted to the intermediate track in the event of an admission of both breach of duty and causation and the MoJ proposes that the Rules be clarified to reflect the fact that such an admission has to be made in the Pre-Action Protocol Letter of Response.

Comment

When the CPRC signed off and published the draft Rules and Practice Direction back in March, they noted that publication at that stage was intended to give the profession – and other stakeholders affected by the changes – as much time as possible to prepare for the new regime, arguably the most significant procedural change in civil litigation since the introduction of the CPR back in April 1999.

The issues which are the subject of this consultation are either not covered by the new Rules/PD or have arisen during the course of the widespread discussion and debate which has taken place across the profession in the four months since publication of the details of the new regime. It was inevitable that there would be areas which had not been covered by the new Rules, but what the MoJ appears to be doing in launching this consultation on the issues identified at this stage is to prevent an explosion of satellite litigation (and potentially, the associated paralysis while 'test cases' were pursued) around the areas of uncertainty, or where there are (agreed) gaps in the new Rules. Following the consultation, the suggestion is that any amendments could be made to the CPR in April 2024, without jeopardising the implementation date of 1 October 2023. There does not seem to be any appetite for delay, at least on the part of the Government.

We will be continuing to monitor developments with the consultation and the wider FRC initiative as the implementation date approaches and will provide further analysis and insight.

Increased certainty from October 2023 — the extension of the fixed recoverable costs regime

Published 27 April 2023

On 20 April 2023, the Civil Procedure Rule Committee published the draft rules that will govern the extension of the fixed recoverable costs (FRC) regime from October this year. This extension is long-awaited, having been confirmed by the Government in September 2021 in its response to Lord Justice Jackson's 2017 report on Fixed Recoverable Costs and confirmation that implementation was postponed until October was provided in November 2022. However — it's happening and it is anticipated that the final version of the rules should be published at the end of May, the CPRC having previously committed to providing practitioners with as much notice of the detail of the new regime as possible.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the new FRC regime — for most money cases worth up to £100,000 — would apply in cases where proceedings are issued on or after 1 October, although, crucially, for personal injury claims, the new rules will apply only where the cause of action accrues on or after 1 October 2023, and will only apply to disease claims where the letter of claim has not been sent to the defendant before that date. Disease practitioners should note that, in respect of noise-induced hearing loss claims, the new rules implement the recommendations of the Civil Justice Council working group on fixed costs for these claims — full details can be found in Section VIII of Part 45 of the Civil Procedure Rules.

The Ministry of Justice had previously proposed that some claims, due to their complexity, should be excluded from FRC. These are set out in rule 26.9(10) of the new draft rules and include mesothelioma or asbestos lung disease claim, a claim for damages in relation to harm, abuse or neglect of or by children or vulnerable adults, a claim that the court could order to be tried by jury if satisfied there is in issue a matter set out in section 66(3) of the County Courts Act 1984 or section 69(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 and claims against the police involving an intentional or reckless tort, or relief or remedy in relation to the Human Rights Act 1998. Note however that this exclusion does not apply to a road accident claim arising from negligent police driving, an employer's liability claim, or any claim for an accidental fall on police premises.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice has delayed the application of FRCs to housing cases for two more years from October 2023.

The new fast track for claims with a value of up £25,000 will have four complexity bands (one to four in ascending order of complexity) with corresponding grids of costs for the various stages of a claim. Table 1 in the new Part 26.15 of the Civil Procedure Rules sets out the complexity band to which fast track claims will normally be assigned and whilst the parties are encouraged to agree the complexity band and have to state the agreed or claimed for band in their directions questionnaire, nevertheless the claim can be assigned to a different band if the court deems it appropriate. Existing fast track claims will be assigned to one of the four new bands.

Table 1

Complexity

band 1 Complexity

band 2 Complexity

band 3 Complexity

band 4 (a) road traffic accident related, non-personal

injury claims; and (b) defended debt claims (a) road traffic accident related, personal injury

claims which are

or should have been started under the RTA

Protocol; and (b) personal injury claims to which the Preaction Protocol for Resolution of

Package Travel Claims apply (a) road traffic accident related, personal injury

claims to which the RTA

Protocol does not apply; (b) employer's liability

(accident) and public liability personal injury

claims; (c) possession claims; (d) housing disrepair claims; and (e) other money claims (a) employer's liability disease claims (other

than a claim for noise induced hearing loss); (b) complex possession and housing disrepair claims; (c) property and building

disputes; (d) professional negligence claims; and (e) any claim which would

normally be allocated to the fast track, but is nonetheless complex



There will also be a new, intermediate track to which simpler multi-track cases valued at up to £100,000 will be allocated. Procedurally, something of a mix of the fast and multi-tracks, this too will consist of four complexity bands (again, one to four in ascending order of complexity with the corresponding grids of costs) and as with the new fast track, the complexity band to which these claims will normally be assigned is provided, this time in Table 2 in the new Part 26.16 of the CPR. The same rules apply in respect of the parties being encouraged to agree the band but again, with the court having the final say.

Table 2

Complexity

band 1 Complexity

band 2 Complexity

band 3 Complexity

band 4 Any claim

where

(a) only one issue is in

dispute; and (b) the trial is not expected to last longer than one day, including: (i) personal injury claims

where liability or quantum is in dispute;



(ii) non-personal injury road traffic claims; and (iii) defended debt claims Any less complex claim

where more than one issue is in dispute,

including personal injury

accident claims where liability and quantum are in dispute Any more complex claim

where more than one issue is in dispute, but

which is unsuitable for

assignment to complexity band 2, including noise

induced hearing loss and other employer's liability disease claims Any claim which would normally be allocated to

the intermediate track, but which is unsuitable for

assignment to complexity

bands 1 to 3, including any personal injury

claim where there are

serious issues of fact or law



Healthcare practitioners should note that the introduction of FRC to clinical negligence claims worth up to £25,000 will not happen at this time, unless both breach of duty and causation have been admitted. All other cases will be dealt with through a separate process run by the Department for Health and Social Care, with its response to a consultation that closed a year ago still awaited.

Also worthy of note is that the FRC costs figures themselves set out in the 2017 Jackson report have been uprated for inflation. However, this has been done using the January 2023 Services Producer Price Index (SPPI), which is a lower measure of inflation than the retail prices index (RPI). The Ministry of Justice proposes to review the tables of costs and the extended FRC regime more generally in three years. In addition, the table of HMRC fixed commencement costs which were previously located in Table 7 of Part 45 has been simplified and is now at Table 11 in Part 45.

Further information about the Civil Procedure Rule Committee and the draft rules can be found on the Civil Procedure Rules Committee website and we will be commenting further on the implications of the new rules in due course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.