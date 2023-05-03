As the holiday season approaches thousands of British families have planned a holiday in Europe. In the vast majority of cases holidays are free of adverse incidents. Unfortunately for others, their holiday plans are upset by an accident. In the aftermath of an accident the injured person and any friends and relatives accompanying them are understandably focused on medical care for the injuries. The stress experienced is heightened by being hospitalised far from home.

Giambrone & Partners multi-jurisdictional personal injury lawyers enjoy the reputation of being leading lawyers for personal injury claims in many jurisdictions through our offices in Europe. In cases such as the accident reported in the Daily Mail newspaper recently where, following an accident involving a motorbike accident in Portugal, a British woman was killed and an Italian man was seriously injured. In such a circumstance Giambrone and Partners could assist all parties in a cross-border claim.

Ottavia Pulizzi, an associate, pointed out "personal injury claims should be made as soon as possible as the process of assembling witness statements, expert opinions and depending on the nature of the accident, where liability should be placed can take some considerable time. The time scales for making a claim can vary quite widely and you make a claim as soon as it is practicable to avoid being timed out. Ottavia further remarked "the consequences of an accident can have a severe effect on normal life, particularly if the victim cannot resume working for some time. In some cases a person may never be able to do the same job due to their injuries, therefore it is crucial to ensure that the person or organisation that caused the accident should pay compensation"

The focus in any accident is often to get home as quickly as possible, which can result in losing the opportunity to obtain witnesses' contact details. Often the injured party wishes to minimise their injuries to avoid spoiling the holiday or genuinely fails to recognise the seriousness of their injury. Also, it is not uncommon for an injury to be regarded as relatively minor only to find out at a later stage sometime after the event that there is a serious consequence.

Giambrone & Partners multi-jurisdictional personal injury lawyers enjoy the reputation of being leading lawyers for personal injury claims in many jurisdictions through our offices in Europe. In cases such as the accident reported in the Daily Mail newspaper recently where, following an accident involving a motorbike accident in Portugal, a British woman was killed and an Italian man was seriously injured. In such a circumstance Giambrone and Partners could assist all parties in a cross-border claim.

Our lawyers can assess and evaluate your claim and drawing on years of experience, they will establish where the liability lies and the impact on your life, which in turn will define the compensation you are entitled to. We can manage your claim and deal with any insurers if they are involved.

Ottavia Pulizzi, an associate at the Palermo office, currently works within the Insurance department and has expertise in advising clients who have suffered personal injuries. Ottavia advises on the procedures to obtain compensation for damages relating to road traffic accidents, professional negligence, holiday accidents, accidents at work, sports injury claims, medical malpractice, trips and slips claims, damages caused by animals and pets, boat and aviation accidents. Ottavia coordinates negotiations between Giambrone, insurance companies and external representatives.