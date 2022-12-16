Tom Bell, Sara Ibrahim and Priya Gopal explore the various indemnity funds that exist to compensate victims of professional negligence where the defendant professional is insolvent. They discuss discrete compensation funds, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, and the Third Parties (Rights Against Insurers) Act 2010.
Watch a recording of the session below.
