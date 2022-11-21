UK:
Professional Liability Brew: Loaded Dice? Dishonesty, Professional Negligence And Loss Of A Chance (Video)
21 November 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
Economic downturns lead to increases in dishonesty and fraud
disputes. In this brew, hear from
Sara Ibrahim and
Rob Hammond on how this impacts "loss of a chance"
professional negligence claims and their pleading, post –
Perry v Raleys [2019] UKSC 5 and Brearley [2021] EWHC
2635 (Ch).
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
