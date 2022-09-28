Up to 600 patients are to be recalled by Walsall Manor Hospital after persistent complaints about negligent shoulder operations performed by orthopaedic surgical consultant, Mr Shah.

The BBC reports that in the years between 2010 and 2018 there have been 21 clinical negligence claims relating to Mr Shah's surgery.

The Express and Star have detailed that although he was complained about to the General Medical Council by a Ms Aldridge in 2016 following her 2010 operation, they declined to investigate the incident as it had been over 5 years since it occurred. Her virtual inability to use her dominant arm following the procedure reportedly did not amount to anything out of the ordinary, which would have allowed them to extend this limitation period. They had also given him a clean bill of health following a revalidation process in 2014.

In 2020 Walsall Healthcare Trust ("the Trust") contacted the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) and they carried out a general review of surgery, then more specifically looked into his individual work. After which a recall of his patients was recommended by the RCS. The Trust have confirmed they are not aware of any complaints in regard to Mr Shah's hip or knee joint operations, and have provided a hotline for any complaints which is 01922 604 631.

The surgeon was given an interim order by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in 2021, in which he was prevented from performing Latarjet procedures (which are used to treat recurrent dislocated shoulders) or shoulder joint replacements, without supervision. This interim order has now been extended.

This news comes three years after Walsall Manor Hospital were taken out of special measures by the CQC after improving standards in their emergency and maternity departments.

Mr Shah also practiced at Spire Little Aston who have confirmed that he has not practiced there since March 2020 and they are actively reviewing whether they need to contact individuals who had specific treatments with Mr Shah.

