In this episode you'll hear from Laura and Emma from the Clinical Negligence team. They look at the current state of the Ambulance Service, and highlight the slow response times to 999 calls and the reasons why this is the case. The impact on patients is seeing some negligent care and potential claims will certainly arise.

