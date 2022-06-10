UK:
Webinar Recording: Assessment Of Damages In Professional Negligence Claims (Video)
10 June 2022
1 Chancery Lane
In this webinar yesterday, Francesca O'Neill and Henk Soede
dealt with the assessment of damages in professional liability
cases and, in particular, in the personal injury and conveyancing
context.
They addressed the basic legal principles, worked through
various illustrative case studies and provided a case law
update.
If you missed it, you can view it here:
VIDEO
