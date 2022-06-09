In this Brew, Thomas Bell and Priya Gopal discuss contribution claims pursuant to the Civil Liability (Contribution) Act 1978 in the context of professional negligence disputes, as well as the recent decision in Percy v Merriman White [2022] EWCA Civ 493.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

