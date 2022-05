This is the fifth webinar in our J2J Clinical Negligence Series.

In this session, Emma Zeb, Aneurin Moloney and Helena Drage cover:

What you can claim;

General damages and the judicial college guidelines; and

How to draft a Schedule of Loss/Counter Schedule of Loss.

Watch a recording of the session below.

