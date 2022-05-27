With a particular emphasis on the current law relating to professional negligence claims following Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP [2021] UKSC 20, Brie Stevens-Hoare QC, Katie Lee and Jack Dillon discuss the scope of duty owed by potential professional defendants. They address questions such as to whom those duties are owed, the difficulties in establishing causation and factors to consider where there are multiple possible defendants. These issues are considered in the context of claims against:

Solicitors

Surveyors

Architects0428

Engineers

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.