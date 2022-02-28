Andrew Middlehurst, specialist cycling injury lawyer, has settled a claim for a cyclist who was struck by a black taxi while riding in a cycle lane in London. Andrew was able to recover in the region of £130,000 for the cyclist.

The cyclist had been riding their bike in a segregated cycle lane through a popular park in Central London. A black taxi driver drove out of a junction into the cyclist's path without giving way. The cyclist had no time to avoid the crash and was thrown from his bike as a result.

The cyclist suffered serious fractures to his hand and wrist requiring surgery, fractures to his spine and psychological injury. The injuries to the hand and wrist required metal plates and wires to fix the fractures.

To better understand the long-term impact of the injuries sustained, we arranged for the cyclist to be examined by several medical experts to build up a full picture of his prognosis. The hand and wrist injuries caused permanent problems and would impact the Claimant's work into the future. The psychological injuries were such that the cyclist will be unable to cycle in London again.

Andrew was able to calculate the full extent of the future financial impact resulting from the injuries. For example, the cyclist was able to seek the costs of further medical treatment, increased costs of gym membership as a result of needing someone to assist him, public transport costs as a result of being unable to cycle and the costs of having to pay for assistance with DIY which he would not be able to do himself.

Andrew brought in an experienced barrister to help advise and maximise the value of the cyclist's case.

A settlement was reached with the insurers of the black taxi driver which brought the matter to a conclusion.

Our personal injury lawyers can assist on a no win no fee basis.

Osbornes Law specialise in cycle accident claims, helping cyclists who have been injured following a collision. The firm is the legal partner to the London Cycling Campaign (LCC).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.