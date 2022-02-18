UK:
J2J Clinical Negligence Webinar: Session 2 – Making Or Breaking Your Claim/Defence: Expert Evidence (Video)
18 February 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
Vanessa McKinlay, Helena
Drage Emma
Woods provide a back-to-basics overview of how clinical
negligence claims proceed from first instruction to trial or
settlement, and the key issues that you'll encounter. They
delve into the substantive law on breach of duty and causation as
well as introducing you to the most important procedural elements
in the conduct of clinical negligence claims including limitation.
They also provide tips on how to value these claims as well as
instruct and get the most from experts.
