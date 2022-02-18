ARTICLE

Vanessa McKinlay, Helena Drage Emma Woods provide a back-to-basics overview of how clinical negligence claims proceed from first instruction to trial or settlement, and the key issues that you'll encounter. They delve into the substantive law on breach of duty and causation as well as introducing you to the most important procedural elements in the conduct of clinical negligence claims including limitation. They also provide tips on how to value these claims as well as instruct and get the most from experts.

