UK:
Professional Liability Online Seminar Series – Surveyors' Negligence
07 December 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
John de Waal QC and Priya Gopal look at the recent developments in
the law relating to surveyors' liability both related to
Covid-19 and generally.
You can watch a recording of the webinar below.
The speakers' slides can be downloaded here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
Update On Natural Justice In Adjudication
Fenwick Elliott LLP
Construction practitioners will be well aware that there are two main grounds upon which it is possible to resist the enforcement of an adjudicator's decision: a jurisdictional challenge...
Important Factors To Consider Before Legal Action
Giambrone & Partners
Any business faced with a dispute whether it is involving their customers, suppliers or a dispute arising from a merger, acquisition or share purchase transaction, places it in an unfavourable position.